An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft AN-32 goes missing after taking off from Jorhat, Assam at 12.25 pm on Monday, June 3.

The IAF transport aircraft delayed for more than 2 hours in Mechuka airstrip known as the Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in Arunachal Pradesh with 8 crew members and 5 passengers on board.

According to the reports, the aircraft last contacted ground sources at 1 pm after taking off from Jorhat airbase at 12:25 pm, reports ANI.

The IAF has launched a search operation and has employed all available resources to locate the missing aircraft.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further details)