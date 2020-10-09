An employee of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Nashik has been arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on charges of spying for Pakistan.

The ATS said the arrested employee was supplying information about Indian fighter aircraft and their manufacturing unit at HAL Nashik. The HAL employee was arrested by the Nashik unit of the Maharashtra ATS for supplying secret information to Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence.

The man was supplying secret information about Indian fighter aircraft and their manufacturing unit to ISI, police said.

