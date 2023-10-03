Updated on October 3, 2023, 5:25PM IST:

Three people have reportedly been killed in the shooting incident in Bangkok luxury mall, while four others were injured. A fourteen-year-old suspect surrendered and has been arrested by the authorities. He was carrying a handgun.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the situation is now under control at the Siam Paragon shopping centre, which is and is popular with both locals and tourists.

Original article...

In a shocking incident confirmed by Thai Police, gunshots were reported inside Bangkok luxury mall Siam Paragon on Tuesday, which has triggered panic and chaos. The police haven't confirmed if there were any injuries, but many users have shared visuals and updates on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting some injured.

Locals took to X to confirm an active shooter situation, but the authorities are yet to confirm. As per the videos shared online, people can be seen rushing out of the mall. The police confirmed that the gunshots came from the M floor of the mall. According to some unconfirmed reports, at least four shots were fired in the mall.

The police are present on the site.

This is a developing story...