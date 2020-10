Veteran Congress leader and former chief minister of J&K, Ghulam Nabi Azad has tested positive for COVID-19. The opposition leader in Rajya Sabha broke the news on Twitter, adding that he is currently under home quarantine. The minister also urged anyone who came in contact over the last few days to follow protocol and get tested.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol," Azad tweeted.