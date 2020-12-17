French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday.

"The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today," his office said in a statement. "This diagnosis was made following an PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms."

French Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed the news. The presidency said he would isolate for the next seven days.

French President will cancel all his forthcoming trips, including a scheduled visit to Lebanon, after being diagnosed with COVID-19, a French presidency spokeswoman said.

France reported 17,615 new coronavirus cases have been recorded on Wednesday registering 2,409,062 cases since the outbreak.