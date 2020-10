A major explosion has reportedly rocked a colony in Pakistan's Peshawar. Local reports say at least five people have died in the blast near a madrassa in Dir Colony of Peshawar.

Rescue officials say more than 20 children have been brought to hospital and a majority of them are said to be in critical condition.

According to Pakistani media house The Dawn, at least five people have died in the explosion while 50 others have suffered grave injuries.