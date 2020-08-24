On Monday (August 24), a fire broke out in Halcon Street, Mandaluyong City in the Philippines. The fire was later contained by 4:30 PM in the afternoon.

Fire in Mandaluyong City

On Monday afternoon many residents and citizens began sharing images and tweets on the fire in Mandaluyong City, Philippines. The fire broke out in a residential-commercial area not far from the Rizal Technological University campus.

The third alarm was raised at 3:45 PM and the authorities rushed to bring the situation under control. Eventually, by 4:30 PM, the fire was contained by the Bureau of Fire Protection local news reported. It is still unclear what caused the fire.

So far no casualties have been reported yet in this case.

Further details are awaited and will be published as and when received.