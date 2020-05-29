Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwala, who was hospitalised following symptoms of the novel coronavirus pandemic, passed away at 5.13 pm on Friday, May 29, in Ahmedabad's Apollo hospital.

"Bejan ji always loved the press and all the publications and all people related to media. All he wanted was a glorious funeral and due to lockdown he will not have that with less people," said Sheelpe Enterprises Managing Director Behram Mehta.

Bejan Daruwalla's astrological predictions have been keenly followed by thousands of people. He was battling the deadly virus and was under ventilator support in the ICU.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)