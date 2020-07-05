As many as seven died and 4 others were injured in a massive explosion at a factory in Ghaziabad's Modi Nagar. The blast happened at a candle factory and was confirmed to a news agency by Ajay Shankar Pandey, the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reacted to the incident saying that the DM and Senior Superintendent of Police have been instructed to reach the spot of the accident and provide immediate relief to the injured. The UP CM has also directed the officials to submit a report by today evening.

An investigation into the incident Is currently underway.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)