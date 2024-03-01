In an explosion at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield on Friday, four people were reportedly injured. Of those injured, three were restaurant staff.

The video of the blast site has been widely circulated on social media, which shows thick smoke billowing out of the cafe. Inside photos of the restaurant show charred interiors, as fire and emergency services officials inspect the site. The reason for the blast remains unknown as of this writing, but initial reports suggested that an unidentified object placed in a bag exploded around 1 PM.

The sources said the police have recovered a bag with batteries from the spot, adding that the police have recovered the ID card of a woman bank officer who has also suffered injuries.

Sources said the authorities have ruled out the explosion due to LPG cylinder blast, as initially suspected. The police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) sleuths have sealed the area.

The explosion took place at around 1.15 p.m. when a large number of people had gathered at the hotel for lunch.

Concerned to hear about the mysterious blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency. My thoughts are with the affected individuals and their families. Urging authorities to investigate and ensure the safety of all citizens. Stay safe, Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/VEKCH72oT3 — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) March 1, 2024

Swiftly following the reports of the explosion, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Whitefield rushed to the spot. Fire tenders and police arrived at the location, and the area has been cordoned off. Though the terror angle has reportedly been ruled out, the investigation continues.

This is a developing story...