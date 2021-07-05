Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Gurgaon and nearby areas on Monday night. There have been no reports of casualties or damage. The tremors felt in Delhi were reported mild, whereas some residents of Gurgaon said stronger tremors were felt there.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit near Jhajjar in Haryana. Active faults were observed in areas such as Kamla Nehru Ridge, Wazirabad and Timarpur in Delhi; Sonipat, Sohna, Gurgaon, Rohtak, Rewari and Nuh districts in Haryana; Jhunjhunu and Alwar district of Rajasthan; and Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, IE reported.

Many residents of Delhi-NCR and nearby areas took to Twitter to confirm the tremors. EMSC, an independent scientific organisation and provider of real-time earthquake info confirmed the earthquake in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Many users took to Twitter to share memes as well.