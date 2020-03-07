DMK's general secretary for 43 years, K Anbazhagan, is no more. The long-serving politician and a close aide of former chief minister M. Karunanidhi passed away in the wee hours of Saturday after being admitted to the hospital due to age-related health complications.

The veteran party leader's condition had been critical since February 26, when he was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

Following the passing of Anbazhagan, who was affectionately known as "Perasiriyar" (professor), party president MK Stalin has announced week-long mourning during which the party flags will fly half-mast.

Who was Anbazhagan?

Anbazhagan is one of the most influential political leaders in Tamil Nadu and a prominent DMK leader. He served as the party's general secretary for 43 years. He also served as an MLA for nine terms and had been Lok Sabha MP for one term. He retired from active politics in 2016 due to his ill health conditions.

Anbazhagan was born in Kattoor near Thiruvarur in Tanjore district(now Thiruvarur District)on 19 December 1922. He graduated from Annamalai University in M.A. (Tamil). Prior to his political career, Anbazhagan was a lecturer of Tamil for 13 years at the Pachaiyappa's College, which earned him his Perasiriyar title among party members. Anbazhagan is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son from his first wife.

Anbazhagan loss is an end of an era for DMK, which was rightly guided by the party loyalist and veteran leader on the ideals of Periyar EV Narayanasamy.