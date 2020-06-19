Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Davinder Singh, who has been suspended, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday, June 19, his lawyer confirmed to a news agency.

Davinder Singh's lawyer MS Khan said that the bail was granted to him by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana after the Delhi Police failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated time period in the terror case.

Singh and another accused in the case, identified as Irfan Shafi Mir, were granted the relief by the Delhi court.

Davinder Singh to remain in jail

However, Davinder Singh will remain in jail in the main NIA case for ferrying terrorists. He got bail in an unrelated Delhi Police Special Cell case. Singh will remain lodged in Hira Nagar Jail of Jammu and Kashmir.

The suspended J&K DSP was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year.

The bail was granted to him on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount, news agency PTI reported.

On June 17, the ex-J&K top cop and Irfan Shafi Mir had moved the Delhi court for bail on the technical ground that the charge sheet was not filed within 3 months, as prescribed under law.

Also, their bail applications argued that the accused were "wrongly and falsely implicated" in the terror case. "There is no material evidence to show the existence of any conspiracy to commit any act with the intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India and there is also no material to substantiate that the accused had the intention or conspired to carry out a terror strike," the bail application stated.