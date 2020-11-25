Legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona has passed away. The footballer who was recovering post a brain tumor surgery suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. According to Argentinian media reports, the footballer died at around 09.30 PM IST. The footballer was aged 60. Maradona's death news comes just a few days after he celebrated his 60th birthday.

Post the surgery, Maradona had revealed that he was keeping well, and the footballer even shared some photos with his doctor.

It should be noted that Maradona has played a crucial role in determining the success of Argentina in the 1986 football world cup. Maradona also helped Argentina to reach the final of the 1990 football world cup as well.

Who was Diego Maradona?

Born on October 30, 1960, in Lanús, Buenos Aires Province, Maradona started showing his footballing talents at the age of eight. After marking his presence felt in Boca Juniors and Barcelona, Maradona became a global figure during the 1986 world cup.

Diego who captained the Argentinian national side in 1986 single-handedly helped the country to win the world cup. In a team filled with average talents, Maradona shouldered the entire team alone, and even scored a goal with the hand, now popularly known as 'Hand of God'.

In 1990 too, Argentina was about to win the world cup as Diego helped the country to reach the finals. However, Maradona and his boys lost the title in between the cup and the lip, as Germany defeated them in a margin of 1-0.

In the 1994 world cup, Maradona played only two games, as he was sent home after failing a drug test for ephedrine doping. As Maradona failed the drug test, his international career got over. For Argentina, Maradona played 91 matches and scored 34 goals for the country.

Even though there are several other footballing legends including Pele, football fans have a special place for Maradona in their heart; all credit goes to his impeccable talent and that unflinching winning crave while being on the ground.