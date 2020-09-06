Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, September 6. Deepender Hooda requested all those who came in contact with him to get tested at the earliest.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP from Punjab said, "I have been tested positive for Covid-19. The doctors are conducting more tests. With your blessings, I will recover soon."

Take a look at the Congress leader's tweet here:

Netizens wish him speedy recovery

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said: Wishing @DeependerSHooda a speedy recovery.

Congress's Asha Kumari said: Take care and precautions Bhai. Wishing you a speedy recovery!!

Gaurav Gogoi said: Get well soon @DeependerSHooda. I'm sure that you will be back amongst the people in a short time.

Meanwhile...

India on Sunday recorded 90,633 new novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 41,13,812. The country also registered 1,065 new fatalities, taking the death toll to 70,626.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 8,62,320 are the active cases, while a total of 31,80,866 have recovered from the deadly virus so far.