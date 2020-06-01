A new case of the Ebola epidemic has been detected and confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the western province of Equateur, over 1,000 km (620 miles) away from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country's east that has claimed over 2,200 lives.

Health Minister Eteni Longondo told the media on Monday, June 1. The country's health ministry also confirmed four deaths from Ebola today.

The detection of this case presents a new challenge to health authorities. Earlier on April, Congo was days from declaring the end of the second-largest Ebola epidemic on record when a new chain of infection was confirmed in the east, reports news agency Reuters.

Governor confirms deaths

Speaking on the local radio, Bobo Boloko Bolumbu, the governor of the Equateur province said: "The laboratory has given us the information that all the deaths analysed since the 18th of May are a consequence of the Ebola virus. However, for precision, the samples have been sent to the INRB for quality control."

"I ask the population to be calm and continue to respect hygiene measures. Regularly wash your hands with soap. Don't say greet with your hands. Don't touch ill or dead people who had a fever or bleeding," the governor further added.