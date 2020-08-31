China's People's Liberation Army soldiers made 'provocative military movements' on the southern bank of Pangong Tso on 29-30 August, the Indian army said in a statement on Monday, accusing soldiers across the Line of Actual Control of trying to alter the status quo. The statement said Indian troops had been able to pre-empt the PLA from trying to change the facts on the ground.

On the Night of August 29th, 30th 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo. Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground.

The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues.