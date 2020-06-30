Woman asks colleague to wear mask, gets beaten up with iron rod Close
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, June 30, stayed both FIRs filed against Republic TV anchor and Chief Editor, Arnab Goswami. Interim relief was granted to him by the Bombay HC.

Reacting to the development, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra congratulated the Republic TV editor-in-chief. "Congratulations #ArnabGoswami सत्यमेव जयते। Now team congress can file FIRs in China," read his tweet.

Goswami was earlier the editor-in-chief of Times Now, the English news channel owned by Times Network. He resigned from his post in November 2016 and launched his own news channel Republic TV on May 6 this year.Wikimedia Commons / Debastein

'No prima facie case against Arnab'

A division bench, including Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Riyaz Chagla, observed "prima facie no case was made out against Arnab Goswami".

Two FIRs were filed by the Mumbai Police against Arnab Goswami over alleged communalisation of the incidents of Palghar lynching and the gathering of migrant workers at Bandra railway station.

Earlier on June 13, the Bombay High Court protected Arnab Goswami from any coercive action and reserved its order on a criminal writ plea filed by Goswami seeking various reliefs, including quashing of two FIRs against him.