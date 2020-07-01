At least five people lost their lives and 17 others have been injured in a boiler blast at the Neyveli lignite plant in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Wednesday, July 1.

The injured have been rushed to the NLC Lignite Hospital following the massive explosion.

Meanwhile, a number of workers are feared trapped inside the NLC Neyveli lignite plant.

An investigation into the incident is underway as the plant was not functional.

'Distressed': Piyush Goyal on the boiler explosion

Reacting to the incident, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal took to Twitter saying, "Distressed to hear about the Neyveli Boiler Blast in Tamil Nadu. Praying for the safety and well being of all, my thoughts are with the bereaved families."

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)