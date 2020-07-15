Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sanjay Jaiswal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic. Along with him, the Bihar BJP unit chief's wife and mother have also tested positive.

Sanjay Jaiswal had a cold cough and mild fever following which his samples were tested and his reports were positive for the infection. Last week, he attended the regional meeting of the BJP.

Meanwhile, all leaders who came in contact with Sanjay Jaiswal will go through the Covid-19 testing.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sanjay Jaiswal said that over 20 people, including four senior office-bearers of the BJP, have tested positive for COVID-19 at the party's headquarters.

Senior party leaders, including state vice-presidents Rajesh Verma and Radha Mohan Sharma, state general secretary Devesh Kumar, and state general secretary (organization) Nagendra, have also been infected with the deadly virus.

Bihar under lockdown

Bihar will go under complete lockdown from tomorrow (July 16) to July 31 in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases. The development was announced by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday.

"There is no medicine or vaccine for corona. We have to ensure that we cover our faces with masks, handkerchiefs or towels," he said.

The overall Covid-19 tally in Bihar rose to 18,853 with record 1,432 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The state reported nine Covid-19 fatalities, raising the death toll to 134.