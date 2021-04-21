Major blast at a quarry in Karnatakas Shimoga district kills at least 8 Close
A powerful blast in Balochistan's capital has left people in shock. Several people are injured as a result. According to reports, at least three have died in the blast, which took place in a parking lot near the Serena Chowk at Sharah-e-Zarghoon in Quetta. According to reports, at least nine people are injured, and two are in critical condition.

Balochistan blast

According to the police, many vehicles parked nearby the blast site took heavy damage. The area has been cordoned off and an investigation is underway to identify the intensity of the blast. The police suspect more casualties.

Footage from blast site widely shared across Twitter.

This is a developing story...

