A powerful blast in Balochistan's capital has left people in shock. Several people are injured as a result. According to reports, at least three have died in the blast, which took place in a parking lot near the Serena Chowk at Sharah-e-Zarghoon in Quetta. According to reports, at least nine people are injured, and two are in critical condition.

According to the police, many vehicles parked nearby the blast site took heavy damage. The area has been cordoned off and an investigation is underway to identify the intensity of the blast. The police suspect more casualties.

Footage from blast site widely shared across Twitter.

#Breaking:



A massive blast has jolted #Quetta city of #Balochistan.



According to initial reports the blast happened inside/near luxurious Sarena Hotel.pic.twitter.com/lz7I2iQyk1 — Mohd. Sajid محمد ساجد? (@Beingsajiddarr) April 21, 2021

#BREAKING



Powerful blast near 5 star hotel in occupied #Balochistan ,

Of PAKISTANpic.twitter.com/ujCduWBLXZ — Mohd. Sajid محمد ساجد? (@Beingsajiddarr) April 21, 2021

Powerful blast was heard in #Quetta city. Bulidlings around sarena Hotel near Jinah road was shook due severity of the blast, initial report suggest that several people are wounded.#Quettablast @Xadeejournalist @HamidMirPAK @AsadAToor pic.twitter.com/AMJxi7Oznv — Jaffar Khan kakar (@jaffar_bazai) April 21, 2021

This is a developing story...