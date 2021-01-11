Union Minister Shripad Naik met with an accident on Monday evening. The AYUSH minister's wife has reportedly died in the accident while four others travelling along have been seriously injured. Naik is currently hospitalized in goa and undergoing treatment for his injuries. Naik's condition remains critical but is out of danger.

The accident took place near Ankola in Uttara Kannada dist of Karnataka. The driver reportedly lost control of the car and flipped, causing critical injuries to the passengers. A police case has also been registered. The AYUSH Minister was travelling from Yellapur to Gokarna when the accident happened. Photos of the accident show a white Toyota Innova toppled and severely damaged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to Goa CM Pramod Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of Naik. Defence minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Goa CM and said to fly Naik to Delhi for treatment if the need arises. Sawant has reached the hospital.

According to reports, Naik's personal secretary Deepak has also reportedly died in the accident.

Wishes for speedy recovery of minister

Ever since the news of the accident broke out, ministers and netizens have expressed their condolences and praying for the speedy recovery of the minister.

"Shocked to hear Hon Union Minister Shripad Naik as met with an accident near Ankola and his wife who was travelling with him has tragically died. My deepest condolences to their family and friends. Praying for speedy recovery of Shripadji and hope he will be out of danger soon," RV Deshpande, MLA for the Haliyal constituency, said of the accident.

This is a developing story...