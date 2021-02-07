Incidents of back-to-back fires in Revere, Massachusetts, have kept firefighters on their toes. The busy weekend started with first fire on Saturday at around 6 p.m. local time, followed by few others only hours apart. Now, another fire reignited at triple-decker on Mountain Avenue in Revere.

The fire had broken at the exact same location only 7 hours ago. While tending the new incident, one firefighter got injured.

"This was a lot more involved than the first fire," Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Giampietro told Boston25. "We had heavy fire on arrival, it had a pretty good head start on us."

BREAKING: Hot spot has reignited at triple-decker on Mountain Ave. in Revere. More flames shooting from the roof nearly 7 hours after the fire initially started @boston25 pic.twitter.com/Wuev67Hsyf — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) February 7, 2021

The firefighter got injured after a window exploded and chards of glass injured the hand. He was taken to the hospital for stitches.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. But the building is uninhabitable and needs to be torn down. The Red Cross is assisting displaced families.