An explosion was heard in Sri Lankan town of Pugoda, 40 km (25 miles) east of capital Colombo, the police and local residents said on Thursday, April 25. The blast was reported from a vacant land behind the magistrates' court in Pugoda near Colombo.

The locals reported about the blast. An investigation is underway, according to Reuters news agency.

No casualties have been reported at the time of filing the report.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)