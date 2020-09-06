Actor Arjun Kapoor, in a post on Sunday, September 6, revealed he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Ishaqzaade fame said that he is feeling okay and is asymptomatic.

"It is My duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus," wrote the actor on Instagram.

Here is Arjun Kapoor's post:

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon. The flick also starred Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and was based on the Third Battle of Panipat that was fought in 1761.

Arjun Kapoor's new film Bhoot Police

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in spooky adventure comedy Bhoot Police, which also has Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

The movie is being funded by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri and the shooting will commence later this year.

However, the announcement did not go well with one section of netizens who have been harshly targeting the kids of celebrities and people with roots in the film industry ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.