The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches and arrested nine terrorists of banned terror organisation Al-Qaeda on Saturday morning, September 19.

The arrests were made after raids in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Kerala's Ernakulam on some intelligence input about the presence of the terrorists there, according to anti-terror probe agency officials.

Leu Yean Ahmed and Abu Sufiyan from West Bengal and Mosaraf Hossen & ​Murshid Hasan from Kerala are among the nine Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA)