A major fire broke out in Ahmedabad's Shrey hospital in the wee hours of Thursday. As many as eight COVID patients, including five men and three women, died in the incident.

According to the police, the fire started around 3:30 am in the ICU department of Shrey Hospital, in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, even as the hospital management tried to evacuate rest of the patients. Many other patients were rescued by police and fire department.

(developing story)