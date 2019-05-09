A massive fire broke out Thursday (May 9) morning at a cloth godown in a village near Pune. Five labourers were trapped inside. None of them could survive.

The fire was reported at around 5 am, when the labourers were asleep in a room above the shop located in the Devachi Urli area on the outskirts of the city, news agency IANS reported. The workers likely suffocated to death as the blaze had spread quickly from the shop to their room.

The death toll can increase as Pune police are trying to verify whether there were more workers sleeping in the room.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire is now under control and the injured have been rushed to the hospital.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)