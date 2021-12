An earthquake hit Ladakh as tremors were felt in some parts of the J&K, PoK, Gilgit Baltistan at around 7 p.m. in the evening. The Ritcher scale recorded the quake at 5.3 magnitude.

According to GFZ (German Research Centre for Geosciences), Kashmir Weather confirmed an earthquake of magnitude 5.3. Its epicentre was found to be 75.05°E, 35.35°N at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties as a result of the quake.

This is a developing story...