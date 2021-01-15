Eleven people were killed in a collision between a minibus and a tipper near Itigatti in Karnataka's Dharwad on Friday, January 15.

According to reports, the minibus collided with a truck coming from the opposite side on the Hubli-Dharwad bypass. The mishap took place at about 8 am.

10 women passengers and the driver of the minimus died in the accident. Police said that some other people, who were injured in the mishap, have been taken to a hospital. The deceased persons were from Davangere and were on their way to Goa for a family function.

Police said that some other people, who were injured in the mishap, have been taken to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences hospital. Condition of five of the injured persons is critical, police said.

My thoughts are with the bereaved families: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and condoled the loss of lives in the mishap. "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured," PM Modi said in a tweet.