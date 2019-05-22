A break-in attempt was made by a group of individuals at the Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jet facility in Paris on Sunday.

According to reports, the break-in attempt was conducted by a group of unidentified individuals at the Project Management Team of Rafale in Paris. An Indian team headed by a Group Captain rank officer is in France to oversee the 36 Rafale fighter jet production as well as training of Indian personnel, reports ANI.

The Defence Ministry has been briefed about the incident by the IAF.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further updates)