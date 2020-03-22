A marvel fashion influencer with elegant style and consummate skills Kamilla Almeida has the untold number of fans on social media platforms.

A 27-year-old Brazilian model, and a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, as well as Prettylittlething, Ego Official and Zaful, her immense grandeur and charisma is depicted through the brands she has worked with.

With the true mark of a Fashion luminary, she has 168k+ fanbase on Instagram and each click of hers' acquires 5k+ likes exhibiting her profound sense of style.

The stunning models voyage to the zenith was not bestowed with luck and was arduous and solitary. Instagram was her necessity after she lost her sole job and her dream to pursue her studies.

A young girl from a poor neighborhood in Fortaleza, Brazil Kamilla's parents separated at an early stage and she had to become independent and zoom in a job while studying. Like any young kid out there, her dream was to go to college on a scholarship to pursue psychology, but the job and the academics did not go hand in hand, and she lost her job.

Standing at a point of no return, her friend impelled her to utilize Instagram as a resource.

"The area where I grew up is one of the most underprivileged and dangerous quarters of Fortaleza. I spent most of my early life with my mother after she separated from my father. Once I lost my job, I had nothing to lose and I turned to Instagram, which allows me to make a living today."

Procuring the much-deserved audience like cakewalk ing, she became a fashion influencer in no time, like the profession was made for her. Ginormic brands started acknowledging her and became inclined towards her lifestyle.

With her bold, elegant and inquisitive personality, garnished with out of the box outfits she, with each click, has been ever determined to rise to the zenith.

Her hard-working roots paid off when, in 2018, she became associated with Fashion Nova as the brand ambassador."I loved the Fashion Nova brand and the products it offered, so I decided to contact them and apply to be one of their brand ambassadors, a 'Nova Babe,' " she said. One review is all it took for her.

Almeida believes she had it all in her. The way she got immense fame through Instagram is not through her body shoots but her attitude holds the title as well.

"I created my own style and made a recognizable footprint in my country," she said. "Creativity is the key, to create unmistakable, and unavoidable fashion statements. Charisma, style and the reputation that I have acquired over the years, I am more and more influential in this country and I aim to go beyond this."

Spending 5 hours a day, Almeida has traveled a lot of lucrative countries and steers her fans to her own fashion influences through her clicks. She has been to France, Aruba, Curacao, French Guiana, Suriname, Thailand, Singapore, and Bali.

The clicks have phenomenal backdrops like the oceans, the murals, and what-not, and her outfits sync to them perfectly. Her fans get amazed at each of them

Her voyage is inexplicable, and her determination, admirable. She is a true influencer aiming to impel her fans more and more. We admire her audacity and wish her a bit of marvel luck for the future!