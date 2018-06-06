English Premier League giants Machester United confirmed a five year deal with Brazilian midfielder 'Fred' Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos on June 6. The Brazilian represented the Ukranian side Shakhtar Donetsk, a club that he's been a part of since 2013 and one that helped win three Ukrainian league titles and four Ukrainian Cups.

This season, Fred played in 37 games for Shakhtar Donetsk, scoring four goals. In 2015, Fred failed a doping test that resulted in a three year ban.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos," the English Premier League side said on its official website. Fred has been valued at £52 million by United.

Fred recently completed his medical at Carrington and has finalised personal terms. He was granted permission from the Brazilian team to leave for the procedures after their 2-1 defeat to Croatia at Anfield.

United is also expected to finalise the deal for Porto's 19-year-old right-back Diogo Dalot, who is expected to succeed Antonio Valencia. The deal is expected to be formally announced by the end of the week. According to The Daily Express, Dalot has completed his medical and agreed to the terms of a deal valued around £20 million.

Mourinho's signings are key to the success of Manchester United after Carrick retired and Fellaini is expected to exit the club, leaving some big shoes to fill in at the midfield.

Mourinho has also shown a keen interest in bringing Tottenham's defender Toby Alderweireld, who still has two years left on his contract. The 25-year-old is currently set to represent Brazil in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.