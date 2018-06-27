Hello and welcome to the live updates of Group E tie of Fifa World Cup 2018 between Brazil and Serbia from the Spartak Stadium in Moscow.
Live Updates
Half-time: BRA 1-0 SRB
Paulinho's goal the difference between the two sides at the break. Neymar nearly doubled the lead in the 46th minute when he tried to curl one into the top corner from the left of the box. The ball flew inches wide off the post.
Neymar has been showing glimpses of his best form in Moscow today. He created a lot of chances early in the match to swing the momentum in Brazil's favour.
Coutinho, who put a lovely ball to goal-scorer Paulinho, has continued his good form.
Meanwhile, Serbia have not been able to even get one shot on goal in the first 45 minutes. The Brazilian backline have dealt with the occasional danger very well.
Switzerland, meanwhile, have headed into the break with a one-goal lead over Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod.
As it stands, Brazil and Switzerland are looking set to progress to the knockout stage from Group E.
42 min: Serbia respond strongly
Serbia have created multiple chances after conceding the goal. However, the Brazilian backline has been impenetrable today.
The Serbians need to reply sooner than later otherwise they will have to pack their bags.
In the other Group E game, Switzerland are 1-0 up against Costa Rica, thanks to a 31st-minute strike from Dzemaili.
35 min: Brazil take the lead in Moscow
Paulinho has scored the opening goal for Brazil in Moscow. Delight for his teammates, delight for Tite and the support staff as they witness a brilliant finish and an event brilliant assist from Philippe Coutinho.
The Barcelona man sensed Paulinho making the run up the turf and delivered a brilliant long ball. Paulinho just had to get to the ball before the goalkeeper and he exactly did that.
GOAL! PAULINHO! Brilliant assist from Coutinho!#SRB 0-1 #BRA #SRBBRA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TDBJBbHfCH— FIFA World Cup (@WorIdCupUpdates) June 27, 2018
33 min: Serbian player booked for foul on Neymar
Ljajic gets into the referee's book for bringing down Neymar. It was a rash challenge and the Brazil star keeps rolling over outside the touchline.
Some say Neymar is still rolling after that tackle #WorldCup #SRBBRA pic.twitter.com/oBFAPESv57— FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) June 27, 2018
31 min: Free-kick for Serbia
Thiago Silva's foul means Serbia get a free-kick at around the middle of the Brazilian half. The Selecao backline is up to the task. The defence has been solid today for the Men in Yellow.
24 min: It's 0-0 in Moscow
Neymar had the best chance of the half so far. The PSG striker found Gabriel Jesus on the left inside the box but the later was crowded out. Neymar though was lucky to get the possession back at the corner of the six-yard box.
He tried to slam one into the far corner from the left but the Serbian goalkeeper palms it away to safety. Neymar's performance so far should give a lot of joy to Brazilian fans, who would already be elated following Germany's exit, early exit.
While Serbia haven't had any shots on target, Brazil have already had two. However, there is nothing much to separate the two teams when it comes to possession stats.
17 min: Serbia halting Brazilian momentum
Serbia started slow but they are slowly getting back into this. Milinkovic-Savic had gotten their first shot a few minutes back, which was deflected off for a corner. Nothing came off it though.
9 min: Marcelo comes off for Brazil
The Brazilian left-back is being substituted by Filipe Luis. The Real Madrid man was unable to continue, much to the surprise of the referee. It is unclear what happened to Marcelo but this is not good news for Tite's men.
The way Marcelo came off the pitch makes me genuinely worried that he may be out for the rest of the tournament. #SRBBRA #FifaWorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/kx45eKi8UE— Layla Anna-Lee (@Laylaloves) June 27, 2018
7 min: Neymar looks threatening
Brazil have started on a high here. Their main man Neymar has already made a threatening run down the middle. He sets up nicely for Philippe Coutinho who fires one straight into Gabriel Jesus.
Neymar also put a defense-splitting pass to find Jesus inside the box. However, the off-side flag is up.
Good early pressure from Brazil here.
1 min: Brazil get the ball rolling in Spartak Stadium
The match is on in Moscow. Brazil can go through even with a draw but they will be hoping for full three points today.
Here's how the Group E table looks like
Neymar wears a relaxed look
The pressure is on Brazil despite them being one of the favourites to win the title in Russia. As the camera zoomed in on Neymar during the national anthem, the PSG star looked calm. Can he handle the weight of expectations today?
Brazil, Serbia make their way out for the national anthem
There are a lot of yellow shirts at the Spartak Arena as both the teams have walked out for the national anthems.
While all eyes will be on Neymar, especially after he opened his account in St. Petersburg against Costa Rica, Philippe Coutinho will be the danger man for Serbia, given his fantastic run in the ongoing tournament.
Here's the line-ups of the two teams for the crunch tie
Brazil should be a happy bunch for Germany, who handed them a humiliating 7-1 thrashing at home in 2014, were ousted earlier in the day after a shock 2-0 defeat to South Korea.
However, the Selecao need to be at their best if they are to avoid a similar fate.
Here's are the starting line-ups of the two teams. Tite has stuck with the same line-up that won against Croatia last week.
Meanwhile, Serbia have made three changes to the side that lost to Switzerland. Ivanovic, Tosic, and Milivojevic have been replaced by Veljkovic, Milenkovic, and Ljajic.
Brazil: Alisson; Fagner, Miranda, Thiago Silva, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho; Willian, Philippe Coutinho, Neymar; Jesus.
Serbia: Stojkovic; Rukavina, Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Kolarov; Matic, Milinkovic-Savic; Tadic, Ljajic, Kostic; Mitrovic.
Meanwhile, Nizhny Novgorod is hosting the other Group E match between second-placed Switzerland and wooden spooners Croatia.
The big matches don't stop coming.— FIFA World Cup ? (@FIFAWorldCup) June 27, 2018
Here are the teams for #SRBBRA and #SUICRC! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/YGLcioHceA