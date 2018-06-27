Paulinho's goal the difference between the two sides at the break. Neymar nearly doubled the lead in the 46th minute when he tried to curl one into the top corner from the left of the box. The ball flew inches wide off the post.

Neymar has been showing glimpses of his best form in Moscow today. He created a lot of chances early in the match to swing the momentum in Brazil's favour.

Coutinho, who put a lovely ball to goal-scorer Paulinho, has continued his good form.

Meanwhile, Serbia have not been able to even get one shot on goal in the first 45 minutes. The Brazilian backline have dealt with the occasional danger very well.

Switzerland, meanwhile, have headed into the break with a one-goal lead over Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod.

As it stands, Brazil and Switzerland are looking set to progress to the knockout stage from Group E.