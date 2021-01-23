In an interesting, yet powerful graphic depiction, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dispatching around two million doses of 'Covishield' COVID-19 vaccines.

Being the second on the list next only to the United States, Brazil has reported some 86,99,814 cases of Covid-19 and 2,14,228 deaths so far.

There are some 92 countries, which had approached India for Covid-19 vaccines after reports published that the domestically developed ones showed negligible side-effects since the massive immunization drive in the country last week. Brazil was one among them who had reportedly sent a special plane to pick up Covishield vaccines from Mumbai airport earlier today.

Reference to Hanuman and Hindu mythology

Bolsonaro, in his tweet, included an image of Lord Hanuman –epic from ancient India – bringing the 'Sanjivani booti' from India to Brazil.

Sanjivani Booti is the magical herb which Lord Hanuman delivered for Laxmana, the legendary warrior and brother of Lord Rama, the protagonist in the mythological tale when he was injured in battle against Raavana, Lanka's king and the antagonist of the story.

But tweaking his tweet a bit, the Brazil president also included a depiction of COVID vaccine above the 'Sanjivani Booti', comparing the life-saving drug with the magical herb, which is believed to be able to bring a dead person back to life.

"Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil," Bolsonaro tweeted.

- Namaskar, Primeiro Ministro @narendramodi



- O Brasil sente-se honrado em ter um grande parceiro para superar um obstáculo global. Obrigado por nos auxiliar com as exportações de vacinas da Índia para o Brasil.



- Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद pic.twitter.com/OalUTnB5p8 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 22, 2021

"Obrigado, India! (Thank you, India!)," read a short note written in Brazilian Portuguese below the picture.

Seeking cheaper made-in-India vaccines

Since the beginning of the world's largest vaccination drive, New Delhi has been sending made-in India vaccines to several neighbouring countries including Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry, through its Embassy in New Delhi, had made arrangements with the Government of India and the Serum Institute of India for the transportation of the COVID-19 vaccines, following a letter written by Bolsonaro to Prime Minister Modi on January 8, according to reports.

In a thanking note on social media, Brazil's Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araújo, had also expressed his gratitude to the Indian Government for placing Brazil on the priority list of vaccine dispatch.

Brazil's health ministry, in an official statement, cited by Free Press Journal, said that the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine will be distributed across the country within five days after the country's health regulatory agency, also known as Anvisa, gives its approval.

"Immunization all over the country will be carried out simultaneously and free of charge," the statement read.

Regarding the strong and friendly relations shared between India and Brazil, the Ministry further added, "The successful acquisition of doses from the British parent company and the Indian vaccine producer demonstrates the excellent state of Brazil-United Kingdom and Brazil-India relations and the strength of the strategic relationships we have with both countries."