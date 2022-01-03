Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalised in Sao Paulo hospital, several local news media have reported. The 66-year-old leader was urgently hospitalised on Monday morning after he complained of abdominal pain.

President Bolsonaro was taken to the Vila Nova Star hospital, where he is under the treatment of Dr Antonio Luiz Macedo, who is flying to Sao Paulo in the afternoon, and his team. The president is to undergo more tests to find what is causing his abdominal pain.

UOL, a local news website, quoted Dr Macedo as saying that "it could be caused, for example, by poorly chewed food, among other factors." He also suspects it to be a new intestinal obstruction.

Intestinal obstruction discovered in July

In July, President Bolsonaro was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital, after suffering from abdominal pain and persistent hiccups. Dr Macedo, who has been monitoring Bolsonaro's health since he was stabbed during the 2018 electoral campaign, had discovered the intestinal obstruction.