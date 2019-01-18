The much-awaited clash between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble will not see the light of day as Strowman has been ruled out of the contest for destroying Vince McMahon's car on Raw earlier this week.

Strowman, who was tagging along with Baron Corbin on Raw, locked himself in Vince McMahon's car and then tore off the gate to get Corbin out, who fled after escaping.

Mr McMahon fined Strowman $100,000 as soon as he arrived on the scene. The WWE star was not too flustered with it and hence it led to McMahon announcing that Strowman will be pulled out of the title match against Lesnar. He spoke with app.com and revealed that it's a hard pill to swallow for him.

'Hard pill to swallow'

"It's a pretty hard pill to swallow right here right now, but at the same time, I'm going to use it for fuel to the fire to continue to push the monster train along. Nothing's going to stop me from reaching the top of this mountain," he said.

After Strowman was pulled out, a fatal four-way match between John Cena, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Corbin was organised to decide Lesnar's opponent for the all-important title match. Balor emerged the winner in the feud after he pinned Cena.

"I'm going to do my best to get into the 30-man Royal Rumble," he continued. "Right now I know I'm not in the good graces with the boss right now with destroying his limo and stuff like that. So I might have to go in there the old fashioned way, how Braun Strowman has always got what he wanted, and do a little heavy persuading," he further added.

It has been a tumultuous time for "The Monster Among Men" as he has been out of action since undergoing a surgery in late November to get rid of bone spurs in his elbow. Now, with him being pulled out of the main event, his comeback has been further delayed.