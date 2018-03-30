A bear entered homes in a remote village of Harghita County, Romania, wandered around in the neighborhood for four days and feasted on food and drinks there, including the local brandy and blueberries.

Benke József, the director of a Sports and Hunting Association in Harghita, said that the five-year-old brown bear smashed windows and broke wooden doors in the remote village of Suseni. Associated Press reported quoting József that the bear also consumed locally-made blackcurrant brandy.

"It was a night when he entered three houses, another night broke a household window. It was a situation where he entered a cellar of a house, and there he found a bottle of cranberry. She drank it, drank it, and ate the blueberries, and then fell asleep under the first spruce in the forest, " József told MEDIAFAX.

The terrified villagers complained to the City Hall and filed an application with the ministry of the environment. Romanian hunting authorities gave their approval to shoot the bear down Thursday.

Romania has around 5,000 to 6,000 wild bears, and last year, 17 bear attacks were reported in Harghita, which is home to around 1,000 bears.

This is not the first time that a bear has hit the headlines. Recently, a video of a 1,400-pound bear getting a hug from his caretaker went viral.

In the video, Jim Kowalczik, who is the owner of the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York, was seen cuddling and petting Jimbo, a Kodiak bear. The caption of the video reads: "I'm sure you all do the same for your bears when they have had a hard day."