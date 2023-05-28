Deepika Padukone is now a global superstar. After dominating Bollywood, and making her grand debut in Hollywood; Deepika has her kitty full. One of the leading names when it comes to global brand endorsements, Deepika added another feather to her cap when Cartier got her onboard as their brand ambassador.

Deepika Padukone's photoshoot

Ever since then, Deepika has been wearing several grand and luxurious Cartier pieces. The diva recently shared photoshoots wearing exquisite Cartier collections. Needless to say, netizens have been going gaga over Deepika's look in the pictures.

Social media reactions

"Cartier really won with Deepika!," wrote one user. "You couldn't have picked a more gorgeous brand ambassador!! Deepika is gorgeous and the jewellery is stunning!!," another user wrote. "Well god took a brown topaz gem and made your eyes out of it," wrote a social media user. "Cartier really made the best choice of choosing Deepika Padukone as their ambassador," another social media user commented.

Deepika on Time magazine cover

Deepika was recently featured in the Time magazine as well. In an oversized pantsuit and bare feet, Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone's magazine cover had taken the internet by storm. She had also spoken about how being an actress was nowhere in her radar.

"From my story so far, there's nothing that indicates that I would have anything to do with the movies. The weird thing is that the few times a year my family watched a movie, I felt a connection. Like that's where I'm going to be one day," she said.