Brahmin boy marries Muslim girl in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Marriages are made in heaven. The proverb goes apt for Vikram and Shabana, who recently tied the nuptial knot in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka. Shabana Rahmat Hussain, who was staying at a state home for women for past four years would not believe less it was a red letter day in her life. Hailing from Bidar district, a Brahmin, Sawaji Vikram was indeed happy to find his better half after an ordeal in search of a right life partner. A simple ceremony was organized at State Home for Women in Kalaburagi celebrating the communion of two religions. Vikram when first told his family about the girl and her religion, the family members rather took it as an opportunity to celebrate the inter-faith harmony among the two religions. They readily agreed upon Vikram's choice and made arrangements to perform his marriage with all the ritualistic traditions. Vikram runs a micro-irrigation equipment business in Bidar and for him, his business and love for his wife are above all the religious and communal barriers. Such stories of love and inter-faith harmony could be heard from all nooks and corners of the country. They not only embolden the communal harmony but also foster mutual respect among myriad faiths espoused in the country.