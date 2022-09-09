Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra', which was in the making for more than five years, is finally set to release in theatres today, September 9. Ever since the film was announced, it has managed to hit the headlines and create a constant buzz be it with the boycott calls or the couple's personal lives.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Touted as one of the most expensive films to date, 'Brahmastra' has apparently been made on a budget of Rs 410 crores. Having said that, let's have a look at the whopping amount of fees charged by the star cast in Ayan Mukerji's film.

Here's the reported fee given to 'Brahmastra' actors:

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the character of Shiva, who possesses the power of Agni in the fantasy adventure epic. As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, the 'Rockstar' star has charged Rs 25-30 crore for the film.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt who will be seen playing the character of Isha, the love-interest of Shiva, had reportedly charged around Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore for 'Brahmastra'.

Amitabh Bachchan

According to reports, superstar Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the character of Guru in the film. He will be apparently training Ranbir Kapoor to control his 'Agni Astra' and how to use it in defence against the dark forces. Reports state that Big B has charged Rs 8-10 crore for his character in the film.

Nagarjuna

South superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao, popularly known as Nagarjuna, will be seen essaying the character of Anish in 'Brahmastra'. He has reportedly charged Rs 9 to Rs 11 crore for the film.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy will be seen playing the character of the antagonist in 'Brahmastra' named Junoon. As per reports, she has charged Rs 3 crore for this film.

Shah Rukh Khan

The extraordinary power of Vānarāstra will unfold in just 8 days! ?#Brahmastra in cinemas from 9th September. pic.twitter.com/XFUKXRCslB — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 1, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film where he will be seen essaying the role of 'Vanarastra'. However, there is no information regarding how much he charged for 'Brahmastra'.