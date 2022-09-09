Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' has been in news ever since it was announced. After multiple delays due to the pandemic, the film has finally hit the theatres today, September 9. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is one of the most awaited movies of the year and it marks the director's comeback after a gap of nine years after 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.
'Brahmastra' is 'torturous'?
This film will also see the two newly married stars coming together onscreen for the first time. And, this undoubtedly has excited the fans along with the superb promotions that has created a buzz ever since the film was announced. The advance booking had managed to beat blockbuster films such as 'RRR' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. There were also reports of Delhi selling the most expensive ticket for 'Brahmastra' priced at a whopping Rs 2,200, sans the overhead charges. In Mumbai, the maximum ticket price is Rs 1,050.
Well, Twitter seems to be already flooded with the film's review and it is undoubtedly a mix of the good and the bad. Some of the people felt that the movie has been brilliantly done and have praised the director's 4-years of hardwork, while others are bashing the film right, left and centre with comments such as 'pathetic', 'torturous', 'disaster' and what not. Well, after so much of buzz, the film was expected to do well but now it seems that we have to wait for some more time to understand if 'Brahmastra' will be bogged down or it will bring back the much-desired numbers at Box Office. Have a look at some of the tweets below:
Pride of Indian Cinema.#Brahmashtra is AMAZING. The visuals are astonishing. A stunning visual effects driven spectacle. Highly recommended and a must see. Music is excellent and direction is great. Ayan's magic is beyond imagination. ????#Brahmastra #BrahmastraReview— Amarendra Kumar (@amarendra6560) September 8, 2022
Impressive chemistry between Ranbir and Alia… Terrific Visuals ?…Hollywood level… Screenplay was outstanding…. Ayan Mukerji never disappoint me honestly.— Arjun (@Arjunmeranaam) September 9, 2022
Definitely watch Brahmastra at your nearest movie theater #BrahmastraReview #Brahmashtra #Brahmastra #AyanMukerji pic.twitter.com/I6MhzbdD1H
First review of Brahmastra from Umair Sandhu, censor board person in Dubai. It's torturous, he said. #Brahmashtra #BrahmastraReview#BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/PivrQEuJi7— Jagpal Jareda Reviews (@jpjaredaa) September 8, 2022
#BrahamastraMovieReview #BrahmashtraReview— MovieBuffHQ (@MovieBuffHQ) September 9, 2022
AVERAGE - ⭐⭐
Can watch it one time for its grandeur visuals and Vfx. All actors did justice to their characters. But the story and screenplay were not up to the mark & didn't have any Emotional highs and lows. Editing can be crisper https://t.co/o9u9zU88gl
#BrahmashtraReview— Vijay (@lifeisammaaa) September 9, 2022
Just watched. as a neutral audience
I loved it. Well directed.
Don’t be the fucking idiots by say worst movie without watching.#bramastra ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️
This movie deserve 4+
#BrahmashtraReview— movie lover (@InfoMl) September 9, 2022
Cheap VFX. Screenplay not good. Emotions not connected. Waste of money. 1.75/5
Why was Nagarjuna cast in #Brahmashtra and could anyone else have played his role?— Prithvi Subhedar (@PrithviSubhedar) September 9, 2022
Yes. Despite being immensely talented he's just been cast in a crappy role to pull southern crowd.#BrahmastraMovie #BrahmashtraReview
If u want to protect your eyes, and not leave the theater blind?.Don't watch this movie? just 1/2 out of 5 ..— charlie (@777charle777) September 9, 2022
WARNING⚠ :-THIS LASER SHOW WILL EFFECT YOUR EYES!!#BrahmashtraReview pic.twitter.com/d4zhLD2MpA
Watched #Brahmastra #Brahmashtra . The major letdown is its weak story and Vfx is quite good considering it's budget. But due to delay it becomes outdated. It's a very boring movie only one time watchable.— DHAAkAD ROY (@DhaakadRoy) September 9, 2022
Rating 2/5 ⭐. ALIA SO AVERAGE, RANBBIR SHINES. SUCKS#BrahmashtraReview pic.twitter.com/RyaPXnulDz
#BrahmashtraReview our rating 0/5— ANBU (@Itz_AnbuOffl) September 9, 2022
Positive
? Car parking Time
? Start Credits
? Health Advices about smoking
? Interval Gap
? End Credits
Negative
? Full Movie
? Ticket Price
MEGA DISASTER #Brahmashtra
Just one word for the movie : mind-blowing#RanbirKapoor #Brahmastra #BrahmashtraReview #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/giCGnpHyyk— Anshuman (@6Anshu9) September 9, 2022
Congratulations and sending best wishes to team #Brahmashtra , everyone's worked hard. Hope the movie will receive warm love from the audiences and be a big hit ?#RanbirKapoor #AyanMukherji#AliaBhatt #BrahmashtraReview— Hardy Bihola (@Hardyrajput07) September 9, 2022
Best Wishes to the entire team behalf of @iHrithik Fans❤ pic.twitter.com/Y8OtMJII1D
Very poor story line— Wildflower (@SudraVibhuti) September 9, 2022
unnecessary hype created
2/5 star#BrahmashtraReview
Finally watched the movie. Not expected the worst level of screenplay. The story is not up to mark. The only best thing in the movie is SRK's cameo. The run time could have been trimmed 20-25 minutes.— Sommu SRK (@odisha_sm) September 8, 2022
Rating- 1 ⭐/ 5 ⭐#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #BrahmastraReview #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/z1CVAIot6N
OverLoaded Romance -— NinadJ (@NinadJ34) September 9, 2022
Never Ending Dialogue/Lectures -
Lots of Cameo for no reason -
Ranbir Kapoor seems confused...
Overall movie is below Average
Char ane ki ? Bara ane ka ?#ब्रम्हास्त्र_का_बहिष्कार #BrahmashtraReview #BoycottBrahamstra #BoycottbollywoodForever pic.twitter.com/3mRa5REs5t
Dekh Raha Hai Binod kaise bakwaas cameo hai #ShahRukhKhan ka ?— बिनोद (@DekhRahaHBinod) September 8, 2022
Isiliye toh Kah rahe hain "Avoid Movie Save Money"
One Word Review - Pathetic 1?
Cons-
1. VFX are not great
2. Mouni Roy's Performance
3. No Energetic Trance Type Songs#BrahmastraReview #Brahmashtra #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/pLPCBdDSZC
#BrahmashtraReview— vaidik (@KvaidikVaidik) September 8, 2022
Very weak screenplay.
Ranbir Kapoor is clueless ?.
His character is not well written.
All expectations ruined .
Another disaster.
1/5 pic.twitter.com/10voJlfn4i
Pathetic movie, No story better watch shangchi Or kangfu panda. Wayy better— Krishna_007 (@vamsisaikrish37) September 8, 2022
Average VFX
My rating 1.69/10 ⭐
That 0.69 is for alia
#BrahmastraReview
Meanwhile, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Apart from Hindi, 'Brahmastra' has also been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.