Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' has been in news ever since it was announced. After multiple delays due to the pandemic, the film has finally hit the theatres today, September 9. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is one of the most awaited movies of the year and it marks the director's comeback after a gap of nine years after 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

'Brahmastra' is 'torturous'?

This film will also see the two newly married stars coming together onscreen for the first time. And, this undoubtedly has excited the fans along with the superb promotions that has created a buzz ever since the film was announced. The advance booking had managed to beat blockbuster films such as 'RRR' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. There were also reports of Delhi selling the most expensive ticket for 'Brahmastra' priced at a whopping Rs 2,200, sans the overhead charges. In Mumbai, the maximum ticket price is Rs 1,050.

Well, Twitter seems to be already flooded with the film's review and it is undoubtedly a mix of the good and the bad. Some of the people felt that the movie has been brilliantly done and have praised the director's 4-years of hardwork, while others are bashing the film right, left and centre with comments such as 'pathetic', 'torturous', 'disaster' and what not. Well, after so much of buzz, the film was expected to do well but now it seems that we have to wait for some more time to understand if 'Brahmastra' will be bogged down or it will bring back the much-desired numbers at Box Office. Have a look at some of the tweets below:

Pride of Indian Cinema.#Brahmashtra is AMAZING. The visuals are astonishing. A stunning visual effects driven spectacle. Highly recommended and a must see. Music is excellent and direction is great. Ayan's magic is beyond imagination. ????#Brahmastra #BrahmastraReview — Amarendra Kumar (@amarendra6560) September 8, 2022

Impressive chemistry between Ranbir and Alia… Terrific Visuals ?…Hollywood level… Screenplay was outstanding…. Ayan Mukerji never disappoint me honestly.

Definitely watch Brahmastra at your nearest movie theater #BrahmastraReview #Brahmashtra #Brahmastra #AyanMukerji pic.twitter.com/I6MhzbdD1H — Arjun (@Arjunmeranaam) September 9, 2022

First review of Brahmastra from Umair Sandhu, censor board person in Dubai. It's torturous, he said. #Brahmashtra #BrahmastraReview#BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/PivrQEuJi7 — Jagpal Jareda Reviews (@jpjaredaa) September 8, 2022

#BrahamastraMovieReview #BrahmashtraReview

AVERAGE - ⭐⭐

Can watch it one time for its grandeur visuals and Vfx. All actors did justice to their characters. But the story and screenplay were not up to the mark & didn't have any Emotional highs and lows. Editing can be crisper https://t.co/o9u9zU88gl — MovieBuffHQ (@MovieBuffHQ) September 9, 2022

#BrahmashtraReview

Just watched. as a neutral audience

I loved it. Well directed.

Don’t be the fucking idiots by say worst movie without watching.#bramastra ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️

This movie deserve 4+ — Vijay (@lifeisammaaa) September 9, 2022

#BrahmashtraReview



Cheap VFX. Screenplay not good. Emotions not connected. Waste of money. 1.75/5 — movie lover (@InfoMl) September 9, 2022

Why was Nagarjuna cast in #Brahmashtra and could anyone else have played his role?

Yes. Despite being immensely talented he's just been cast in a crappy role to pull southern crowd.#BrahmastraMovie #BrahmashtraReview — Prithvi Subhedar (@PrithviSubhedar) September 9, 2022

If u want to protect your eyes, and not leave the theater blind?.Don't watch this movie? just 1/2 out of 5 ..

WARNING⚠ :-THIS LASER SHOW WILL EFFECT YOUR EYES!!#BrahmashtraReview pic.twitter.com/d4zhLD2MpA — charlie (@777charle777) September 9, 2022

Watched #Brahmastra #Brahmashtra . The major letdown is its weak story and Vfx is quite good considering it's budget. But due to delay it becomes outdated. It's a very boring movie only one time watchable.

Rating 2/5 ⭐. ALIA SO AVERAGE, RANBBIR SHINES. SUCKS#BrahmashtraReview pic.twitter.com/RyaPXnulDz — DHAAkAD ROY (@DhaakadRoy) September 9, 2022

#BrahmashtraReview our rating 0/5



Positive



? Car parking Time

? Start Credits

? Health Advices about smoking

? Interval Gap

? End Credits



Negative



? Full Movie

? Ticket Price



MEGA DISASTER #Brahmashtra — ANBU (@Itz_AnbuOffl) September 9, 2022

Congratulations and sending best wishes to team #Brahmashtra , everyone's worked hard. Hope the movie will receive warm love from the audiences and be a big hit ?#RanbirKapoor #AyanMukherji#AliaBhatt #BrahmashtraReview



Best Wishes to the entire team behalf of @iHrithik Fans❤ pic.twitter.com/Y8OtMJII1D — Hardy Bihola (@Hardyrajput07) September 9, 2022

Very poor story line

unnecessary hype created



2/5 star#BrahmashtraReview — Wildflower (@SudraVibhuti) September 9, 2022

Finally watched the movie. Not expected the worst level of screenplay. The story is not up to mark. The only best thing in the movie is SRK's cameo. The run time could have been trimmed 20-25 minutes.



Rating- 1 ⭐/ 5 ⭐#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #BrahmastraReview #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/z1CVAIot6N — Sommu SRK (@odisha_sm) September 8, 2022

OverLoaded Romance -

Never Ending Dialogue/Lectures -

Lots of Cameo for no reason -

Ranbir Kapoor seems confused...

Overall movie is below Average



Char ane ki ? Bara ane ka ?#ब्रम्हास्त्र_का_बहिष्कार #BrahmashtraReview #BoycottBrahamstra #BoycottbollywoodForever pic.twitter.com/3mRa5REs5t — NinadJ (@NinadJ34) September 9, 2022

Dekh Raha Hai Binod kaise bakwaas cameo hai #ShahRukhKhan ka ?



Isiliye toh Kah rahe hain "Avoid Movie Save Money"



One Word Review - Pathetic 1?



Cons-

1. VFX are not great

2. Mouni Roy's Performance

3. No Energetic Trance Type Songs#BrahmastraReview #Brahmashtra #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/pLPCBdDSZC — बिनोद (@DekhRahaHBinod) September 8, 2022

#BrahmashtraReview

Very weak screenplay.

Ranbir Kapoor is clueless ?.

His character is not well written.

All expectations ruined .

Another disaster.



1/5 pic.twitter.com/10voJlfn4i — vaidik (@KvaidikVaidik) September 8, 2022

Pathetic movie, No story better watch shangchi Or kangfu panda. Wayy better

Average VFX



My rating 1.69/10 ⭐



That 0.69 is for alia



#BrahmastraReview — Krishna_007 (@vamsisaikrish37) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Apart from Hindi, 'Brahmastra' has also been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.