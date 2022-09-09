Heres why mom Neetu Kapoor feels Ranbir Kapoors absence from social media is right decision Close
Here's why mom Neetu Kapoor feels Ranbir Kapoor's absence from social media is right decision

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' has been in news ever since it was announced. After multiple delays due to the pandemic, the film has finally hit the theatres today, September 9. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is one of the most awaited movies of the year and it marks the director's comeback after a gap of nine years after 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

'Brahmastra' is 'torturous'?

This film will also see the two newly married stars coming together onscreen for the first time. And, this undoubtedly has excited the fans along with the superb promotions that has created a buzz ever since the film was announced. The advance booking had managed to beat blockbuster films such as 'RRR' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. There were also reports of Delhi selling the most expensive ticket for 'Brahmastra' priced at a whopping Rs 2,200, sans the overhead charges. In Mumbai, the maximum ticket price is Rs 1,050.

Well, Twitter seems to be already flooded with the film's review and it is undoubtedly a mix of the good and the bad. Some of the people felt that the movie has been brilliantly done and have praised the director's 4-years of hardwork, while others are bashing the film right, left and centre with comments such as 'pathetic', 'torturous', 'disaster' and what not. Well, after so much of buzz, the film was expected to do well but now it seems that we have to wait for some more time to understand if 'Brahmastra' will be bogged down or it will bring back the much-desired numbers at Box Office. Have a look at some of the tweets below:

Meanwhile, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Apart from Hindi, 'Brahmastra' has also been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

