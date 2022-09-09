Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' has been in news ever since it was announced. After multiple delays due to the pandemic, the film is finally set to hit the theatres today, September 9.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is one of the most awaited movies of the year and it marks the director's comeback after a gap of nine years after 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

Advance booking beats 'RRR'

This film will also see the two newly married stars coming together onscreen for the first time. And, this undoubtedly has excited the fans along with the superb promotions that has created a buzz ever since the film was announced. The advance booking had managed to beat blockbuster films such as 'RRR' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Now, according to a report by Pinkvilla, 'Brahmastra' has managed to sell 1.31 lakh in national chains for opening day till September 7, 12 midnight and 2.50 lakh plus tickets for the opening weekend in the three national chains despite all the boycott calls and protests following Ranbir Kapoor's past statement on beef-eating.

Tickets priced at Rs. 2,200?

Reportedly, NCR is selling the most expensive ticket for 'Brahmastra'. Based on the ticket's prices on BookMyShow, a ticket for 'Brahmastra' at PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, costs a whopping Rs 2,200, sans the overhead charges.

As far as Mumbai is concerned, the most expensive ticket in the city costs half of what it does in the national capital. The maximum price of one ticket in Mumbai is Rs 1,050. However, on an average, the ticket price ranges between Rs 150 to Rs 300 in Mumbai.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Ayan Mukerji's directorial also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is the first of the three-part series planned. 'Brahmastra' also features Shah Rukh Khan in an important role.