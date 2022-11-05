Two popular films, Brahmastra and Ponniyin Selvan are set to make their OTT debut this week. If you are planning for a binge-watching weekend we have five interesting films and web shows on the list.

Brahmastra

When: November 4

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: The story revolves around Shiva, a DJ, who emerges as the fire element and holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra--supernatural weapons that are said to be able to destroy the universe capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, the forces of the dark are also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra.

Planned as a trilogy of its cinematic universe called Astraverse, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji's most ambitious project. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy play pivotal roles with an interesting cameo by SRK.

Ponniyin Selvan

When: November 4

Where: Amazon Prime

Plot: The story revolves around crown prince Aditha Karikalan (Vikram) who sends his most trustable commander Vandiyathevan (played by Karthi) to get his brother Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) from Lanka.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film has a huge star cast that includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman. AR Rahman is the music director.

And #TheGhost is trending at the number 1 spot on @NetlfixIndia?⚔️ pic.twitter.com/6FgAJyH7DP — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 4, 2022

The Ghost

When: November 2

Where: Netflix

Plot: An ex-Interpol officer played by Nagarjuna is feared even by the dreadful gangsters and sends shock waves across the global underworld. He goes missing in action but resurfaces years later for his beloved family.

Tamil film #KaiyumKalavum will premiere on SonyLIV on November 4th.



Hindi series #Tanaav will premiere on SonyLIV on November 11th. pic.twitter.com/1pCCi0ltTi — Streaming Updates (@OTTSandeep) October 28, 2022

Kaiyum Kalavum

When: November 4

Where: SonyLIV

Plot: The paths of a thief and a pickpocketer crosses by chance, a series of outlandish characters and serendipitous events bring them together. A slew of complex, absurd characters add more Color to the story.

Written and directed by Roju, the web series stars stars Sanchana Natrajan, Rohit, Madonna Sebastian, Karu Pazhaniappan, Senthil, Ramya Nambessan, Vivek Prasanna, Vijay Adiraj in key roles.

Death is only the beginning. Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman launches on Netflix November 4 ? pic.twitter.com/0hPYSDF4uU — Netflix Nigeria (@NetflixNaija) November 2, 2022

Elesin Oba: The King's Horseman

When: November 4

Where: Netflix

A Nigerian flim based on the true life events of the Oyo Empire. An official synopsis reads, "After his king dies, a horseman must sacrifice himself to serve his ruler in the afterlife — but sudden distractions lead to unexpected tragedy."