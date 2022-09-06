The buzz around Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra is peaking at the right time as the multilingual film getting fantastic response for the advance booking of tickets.

In PVR alone, over one lakh tickets of Brahmastra for the first weekend have been sold. Thus promisng the industry of ending the lull period at the box office.

1st Day Collection

Looking at the current trends, Brahmastra is predicted to gross around Rs 25 crore (nett) on the opening day. The trade trackers are now curiously looking forward to see whether it will beat the record of Sooryavanshi, which grossed Rs 26.29 crore on the first day.

Brahmastra is releasing in over 5000 screens in the country and there are not COVID-19 restrictions. However, the last film to mint over Rs 20 crore on the first on a non-holiday was Salman Khan's Dabangg. Before the pre-pandemic, this figure was considered a below-par opening.

As per the trade trackers, the complete clarity on the opening day collection will be known by Thursday evening. The current trends indicate that the response for the advance booking in Hindi belts is better than SS Rajamouli's RRR. However, it is lesser than Yash's mega-budget film KGF: Chapter 2.

The response is South India is yet to gain momentum.

The movie is releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is a fantasy adventure film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Mukerji – in his debut production – under the production companies Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, and Prime Focus in association with Star Studios, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Marijke DeSouza.

It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.