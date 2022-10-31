Ever since its release. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has been in the headlines for all the right reasons. As revealed by director Ayan Mukerji, the film will have two more parts and the fans can't keep calm as they anticipate who will be cast in the next instalment of the trilogy.

Karan Johar break silence

While there are speculations that Deepika Padukone will be portraying the role of Amrita in the next part, it is the character of Dev that has left the audience guessing. Be it Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh or Aaryan Khan, many big names from Bollywood have been floating around the rumour mills for quite some time now. And, just when people thought that one of those names will be essaying the character of Dev, there is a new addition in the name list and it is none other than Yash, the 'KGF' star.

Following these rumours, director-producer Karan Johar has finally broken his silence on the casting of Dev. During an interaction with journalist Subhash K Jha, when asked if Yash would play the role of Dev, Karan said that though there are many rumours, they haven't approached anyone yet. He said, "This is all rubbish. We haven't approached anyone."

Anticipation goes on

However, this won't stop fans from wishing to see their favourite actor play the role of Dev. Some of them still thinks that makers are still considering Hrithik Roshan and he is one of the top contenders for the role. Meanwhile, there were reports which suggested that the 'Koi Mil Gaya' star is already packed with two VFX heavy films, 'Krrish 4' and 'Ramayana', so he has apparently refused the film offer.

