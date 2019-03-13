Bradley Cooper will be reportedly moving in with Lady Gaga. A tabloid from Australia has reported that the co-stars of 'A Star is Born' will be taking this step in the next few days.

The report states that Lady Gaga will be selling her Malibu home because she is searching for "a love pad" where she and her co-star can stay together. It is also being reported that Cooper led to Lady Gaga and Christian Carino's split. And as Cooper's relationship with Irina Shayk has also come to an end, they both decided to stay with the other. "They're both so attracted to one another," a source has claimed.

The report further argued that there is a reason why the two are discreetly looking for a home together and that their discretion does not surprise their friends at all. Cooper has a two-year-old daughter with Irina Shayk. He has been spending less time with Irina Shayk and more with Gaga to "dive into the next phase of their relationship."

However, this story has been debunked by folks at Gossip Cop. The fact that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted along with their daughter and his mom dining at Jennifer Garner's residence last week is proof that the actor is still a family man. Cooper has also purchased a $13.5 million townhouse in Manhattan. And despite having a house all to himself in Los Angeles, he spends most of the time in New York.

This is not the first fake news that the tabloid has published about Cooper and Lady Gaga. A few weeks back, they had reported that Lady Gaga had proposed to Bradley Cooper and that Lady Gaga was pregnant with Cooper's baby.