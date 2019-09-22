Bradley Cooper was spotted in New York City spending time with his daughter Lea while his ex-partner Irina Shayk was busy with the Milan Fashion Week.

On Friday, The Hangover actor wore a T-shirt, slacks and sneakers while out with his daughter. Cooper was seen wearing a badge around his neck and carrying a shopping bag from James Perse. Lea wore a similar outfit to her dad.

Meanwhile, Shayk has been in Milan all week after finishing of her stint at the New York Fashion Week.

Since Shayk ended her four years of relationship with Cooper, the mother of one has been moving on with her career. On Thursday, Shayk showed off her legs in a yellow leotard with black pumps and a music note purse at the Moschino show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020. On Friday, she stunned in a red dress with matching heels at the Versace show where Jennifer Lopez also walked.

In 2011, there were rumours that Cooper and Lopez were romantically linked. However, the rumours were false and the duo are just good friends.

Earlier this year, Lopez said how Cooper seemed nervous at the Oscars.

"He seemed a little nervous," Lopez said during the live, per ET. "I just whispered, I said, "The song is so beautiful. When they hear the first few notes, they're going to start applauding. So don't worry. Just deliver the song.'"

After her split, Shayk is not only keeping herself busy with her fashion shows, but she also is modeling for different brands. Her most recent project is a new line of handbags from Calvin Klien. She shared a photo of the shoot in a netted-pair of stockings as she posed against a chain, covering her body with a bag from the luxury brand.