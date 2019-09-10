Bradley Cooper looked carefree and was all smiles as he stepped out in a black suit to attend the premiere of Joker on Monday night at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

The 44-year-old actor, who served as a producer on the film, posed for photos alongside star Joaquin Phoenix. Actor Edward Norton and his wife Shauna Robertson were also present at the event.

"I mean honestly, it wasn't an easy decision at first," Phoenix said during a Q&A session in Toronto. "I didn't f–king know. I didn't. But then there was something that was drawing me toward it. It just evolved as we worked together. It started becoming something more than I anticipated. It was one of the greatest experiences of my career."

Cooper watched the film from the mezzanine but did not join the cast onstage.

Since the success of Cooper's A Star is Born, the actor has been in the spotlight not only for his projects making it big, but also because of his personal life. After his performance with Lady Gaga at the Academy Awards in February, rumors surfaced that he was dating his co-star. False reports also surfaced that the actor's chemistry with Lady Gaga caused trouble in his four-year-long relationship with Irina Shayk.

The rumors of a romance between Cooper and Lady Gaga were debunked. However, in June, Cooper and Shayk announced their split.

Following the breakup, Shayk was also seen focussing on her modelling career. The two stars also began co-parenting their daughter.

Recently, Shayk heated up the New York Fashion Week ramp while walking for Brandon Maxwell.