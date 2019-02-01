Former celebrity couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were recently spotted together for the first time since the actress filed for divorce in 2016. The duo, who have six children together, reportedly met to discuss few details of their divorce and also in hopes to move on from the on-going family drama.

In the photos released by Who magazine, the two can be seen seated side by side in a Beverly Hills office with legal professionals.

A source told Hollywood Life: "Brad agreed to their recent meeting because he was hoping to come to some compromise with Angelina."

"The divorce has been dragging on forever and Brad is tired of arguing with Angie through lawyers about the many details of their split. The entire process has been long and tiring for Brad, he is exhausted and was hoping to tackle things directly with Angelina in person," the insider added.

"From the kids custody to property and finances, nothing has been easy for Brad in this complicated battle. Brad has been frustrated as legal fees mount and so he agreed to the meeting with Angelina hoping to find some common ground on the many things he has been arguing with Angelina about. Instead, the meeting was difficult and full of emotion with little progress being made," the source shared.

The eyewitness went onto reveal that "Brad feels frustrated dealing with Angelina and is eager to bring this expensive divorce war to an end so he, the kids and Angie can all move on from this challenging time in their lives."

In December 2018, Brad and Angelina had reached a temporary child custody agreement.

Meanwhile, during an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today show, the 43-year-old actress and activist had talked about how she is raising her children. She said: "[My kids] all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious. I don't want them to perfectly behaved little people that just say what's absolutely appropriate because I say so...they have to find themselves."

"I think, like most parents, we try our best to insert good stuff and we can't control everything that they're exposed to, so we try to ask that they will talk to us about anything they saw that bothers them or that they're concerned about," she continued.

"The truth is that my children have seen things about themselves, even from what's considered serious news people, that are inaccurate. So my children have a very odd sense of who's telling the truth and what the truth really is and what they actually believe or trust," Angelina added.